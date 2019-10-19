Unnecessary laws
We can put an end forever to the controversy and legal flop and twitch about the death penalty by just abolishing it. I get angry about another heinous murder, but if men like Adolf Hitler and Ted Bundy were to get life in prison with no parole, could you still be able to get to sleep at night? If God determines that life in prison isn’t enough, he can take care of that in the afterlife. And I believe God does have more power than the National Football League.
The seat belt law needs to be abolished forever too. I don’t need to be punished for not taking care of myself. I’m sure God doesn’t care if you weren’t wearing your seat belt before you died in a car accident.
I’m totally happy with the standard of living in this country and I don’t need another Sam’s Club or boardwalk through a swamp, but just for the government to stay out of my life and get rid of all the stupid laws that aren’t necessary.
Greg Doornbos
Traverse City
