Questions, questions
I’m afraid we Americans are gonna have to endure this Republican and Democratic quagmire for a long time. Why do we have to have a Republican and Democratic Party? Why?
If prostitution is a federal crime, then why is it legal in Nevada? Why?
Who were the first African man and woman, and who were the first Asian man and woman? Just answer me that.
I don’t want to hear about the blood of Jesus on the cross. I already know that. I was watching a church program on TV a few years ago and the preacher was asked how each race began. What did the preacher say? He said “there were other people here at the time of Adam and Eve,” like it was ABCDEFG.
Make up your mind.
Greg Doornbos
Traverse City
