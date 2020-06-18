Don't forget the sheltered
As we shelter in place, let us not forget those who do so as a lifestyle: those in care homes in every area.
Are our constitutional rights violated? Is it legal? Do I have to wear a mask? Residents in care homes did not plan or choose to be where they are. They see a mask every day and are only touched by gloved hands.
Have we losses? Can’t travel, buy goods and support businesses. Consider the losses of the nursing home resident who has lost their spouse, home, independence and health. So many times all of these.
While we strive to understand extreme measures meant to protect us, consider the ones who don’t understand what they perceive as loss of rights, money and freedoms.
The virus makes going outside and many other privileges — even holding a loved one’s hand as you die — impossible.
Going forward — be grateful. Learn from the past, positive and negative. Reach out to those who built our community, raised our families, who lived and loved in our great area. Create happiness — bridge the gap between community and facility.
Carolyn Dole
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.