Devastating impact
Could a Line 5 impact be bigger than 9/11?
Given that the pipeline lobbying effort will likely succeed, the ongoing publicity may easily attract the eye of a terrorist.
Given that the Great Lakes could be renamed “the Great River,” they are provided an opportunity to easily produce a worldwide disaster. How? Note a common reference by A) “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” and B) www.thenorthcoastofamerica.com
Every body of water, from Superior to the ocean, is lower than the preceding lake or river all the way to the ocean.
Thus, any break in a lakeside pipe entering or exiting, even “the coffin,” could produce an oil spill all the way to the ocean and beyond. This would coat the shorelines of five states plus Canada. While avoiding massive lives lost, it could still be considered rather impressive. Given that just the current pipeline flow rate is only 23 million gallon per day, even this would be noticeable — no? Remember: stuff can happen.
Ben Ditta
Traverse City
