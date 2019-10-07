Bravo to the superintendent of Norway Vulcan Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula. I hope Wayne Schmidt and absent Larry Inman read it and understand. Why is it that Republicans always want to play the shell game with budgets? We in Grand Traverse County have increased our taxes for our roads and have financially supported our public schools. What’s their aversion to being realistic? Stuff costs and Republicans are trying to do it on the cheap. Won’t work, families and our young are moving to other states with better opportunity and more rational politicians.
Don Dierkes
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.