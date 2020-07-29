Elect Kevin McElyea
Please vote to bring back Kevin McElyea for Grand Traverse County drain commissioner on Aug. 4. I have known Kevin for over 34 years. I know he has the knowledge, honesty, qualifications and leadership it takes to be the drain commissioner in our growing community.
While I now recently moved outside of the county, still, Kevin’s extensive background, his experience working with people and his knowledge of the issues at hand are just some of the reasons I urge you to vote for Kevin McElyea as your drain commissioner.
Jim DeWildt
Suttons Bay
