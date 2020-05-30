Denounce the threats of violence
Michigan has seen an explosion of animosity, demonstrations and threats toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her principled leadership in this time of pandemic crisis.
I believe that it’s time for the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners to pass a resolution denouncing the threats of violence and death toward Gov. Whitmer for her principled stand on COVID pandemic safety measures. The far-right gun lobbyists in Michigan have emboldened their followers to the point that I fear something could happen that we all will regret.
It’s my hope that the BOC will take the tangible step of passing a resolution denouncing these threats of violence. Together, our seven commissioners can do their part to dampen the rhetoric and the outright hostility that some are voicing toward our duly-elected governor.
John DeSpelder
Peninsula Township
