Fix broken UIA
Over four weeks ago I applied for unemployment following this governor's EO flat lining Michiganders. Since applying I have not received a penny of MI unemployment payment, but I did get my Trump check. Thank God President Trump uses the combination of wisdom and common sense when helping citizens of the United States. Whitmer wants to use facts and science. Well, let me tell you, good intentions without wisdom can cause bad things, lethal things to happen.
I can not get answers from UIA as to why I cannot get payments, yet laid off state employees automatically move to the front of the line. If withholding medicine, threatening professional licenses and unemployment payments is what facts and science give you, Michiganders need to wake up before this governor flatlines all of Michigan. Fix the broken UIA and start using common sense and wisdom.
Thomas Denton
Traverse City
