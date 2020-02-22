Environmental politics
Clinton was in office for eight years and always everything was good with the environment. Bush was in office for eight years and every time he tried to bring up problems with the environment, both houses controlled by democrats shot him down with" there is nothing wrong, move on to something else." Obama was in office for eight years and there was nothing wrong with the environment.
Now Trump is in office. He shuts down the drug pipeline of drugs and illegals. Cutting off a large portion of the money coming to the democrats. He restarted Social Security raises. Has tried to have voter ID but the democrats don't want that because illegals with fraudulent IDs vote for them, democrats. This thereby cancels out the votes of legal voters. Now after 24 years of democratic control Trump is blamed for all environmental problems. I wish to thank the democrats for their destruction of my county, but I will call them by the name they had before President Wilson: National Democrat Socialist Party.
William Deniston
Grawn
