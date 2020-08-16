Step back to look at the system
It is not easy, especially if you try to take emotion out of a topic, to have a conversation. For now, let’s take a look at the police. They protect and serve. They are composed of humans. Not flawless humans, but those in our own community whom we trust will do their task in an open and fair way. Our elected officials pass the regulations. They then task the police/sheriff to make sure our community — voters, taxpayers and their loved ones — obey those regulations.
For the most part, this system operates well for our local community. However, occasionally something goes wrong. No one is perfect. I don’t think we expect perfection. Do we?
And when “something goes wrong,” it gets dealt with. For some in our community, nothing is satisfactory. I say, too bad. We have a legitimate system that allows for grievance, petition and change. Use the system and stay within the boundaries. Otherwise, be willing to pay the cost. You will pay. The community will pay.
Bill Deneau
Traverse City
