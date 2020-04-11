Growing food is essential
Michigan's shut-down of "nonessential" businesses has forced closure of nurseries and garden-supply centers on the eve of a new growing season and the healthy weeks of outdoor activity that accompany it. Thousands of us who grow our own vegetables — lettuce, tomatoes, beans, whatever — are left without nearby access to seeds, plants, fertilizer, mulch, and equipment.
We appreciate the difficulty Gov. Whitmer faces in this crisis, and this may simply be an oversight in chaotic times. It would seem simple, however, to keep garden-supply businesses open with the same mask and spacing precautions as groceries. Home gardeners might not be big agriculture, but they're agriculture nonetheless. What on earth, we wonder, do the folks down in Lansing think is "nonessential" about growing food.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids
