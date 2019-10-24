Opera no longer
Critics say opera has been dying for 600 years! That isn’t true, but opera is dead in Traverse City. The “Live from the Met” series streaming from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to theaters around the world is no longer available through the State Theatre. The simulcast was suddenly axed by the State Theatre like a dramatic scene from an opera itself. The ax dropped without advance notice on the unsuspecting opera audience.
Under pressure from many disappointed and upset patrons, came a lame excuse that movies come first at the State. The recommendation is to travel to Manistee or Harbor Springs. Perhaps we can stay overnight in those quaint towns, leaving the big city behind. We can attend the opera, see a movie and have dinner there.
The voice behind the curtain at the State Theatre proclaims every year how he saved downtown Traverse City. It was saved from darkness, empty store fronts and blight by bringing film and cultural events to us.
The house lights have dimmed at the State — the queue signaling the maestro has been summoned to the orchestra pit and the curtain will soon rise in Manistee and Harbor Springs.
See you there!
Nicholas J. deBoer
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.