Renewable power in TC
Tim Werner informs us (Record-Eagle forum, March 11, 2020) that Traverse City uses 100 percent renewable electricity. I'm impressed.
Where does the power come from at night?
William R. Davy
Traverse City
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 6:09 pm
