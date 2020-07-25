No to Long Lake Township millage
Existing ambulance and fire services for Long Lake Township residents are excellent. We are served by Green Lake and Long Lake townships and North Flight EMS. I never hear complaints of slow response times regarding 911 services. I know three people who thought there were more 911 responders than needed.
We don't need a new facility with living quarters. If this millage doesn’t pass, Long Lake Township residents won't lose services.
Many taxpayers can not afford to pay more now. I'd pay more taxes for childhood education or mental health care treatment and facilities for the mentally ill and drug addicted in Grand Traverse County.
Alisha Davidson
Grand Rapids
