'We the People'
Those protesting governmental restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic embody generations of students at all levels of learning who have been taught that “me” is more important than “we." However, the Preamble to our Constitution starts with the words “We the People”— not with “me” or “I.” It goes on to say that one of its goals is to “promote the general welfare." Does knowingly disregarding the restrictions promote our general welfare or endanger it? If you knowingly disregard the restrictions, engage in risky behaviors and contract the disease, you undoubtedly would expect treatment from health care workers. Why should those workers inherit the risk of your foolish behavior?
A few days ago, a 5-year old girl in Detroit died from the novel coronavirus. Her mother is a police officer; her father a firefighter. Their jobs require them to face the risk of the coronavirus on a daily basis. What requires you to do so?
Anthony Damiano
Cheboygan
