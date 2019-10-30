Voting for Durbin
Dave Durbin has my vote for City Commission.
"Why" you ask? I've witnessed (firsthand) his ability to build consensus amongst varying political/philosophical backgrounds. I've seen him actually listen to and dialog with constituents. In other words, he doesn't pander, he doesn't ignore citizens and he maintains a receptive perspective to reach solutions. As a local voter, I think we need candidates like Dave who are willing to evolve, adapt and educate. All too often we are served up seemingly one-sided, rigid and preordained policy from elected officials. Dave provides a healthy alternative to that pervasive mentality. Transparency and dialog for the win!
Patrick Daly
Traverse City
