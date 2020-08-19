Protect our water
The increased precipitation and subsequent high-water levels are likely to continue for years to come due to our changing climate. It is imperative that our public infrastructure is built to meet the burden this new climate will place on it, and also to mitigate the causes of climate change.
Raw sewage breaching a manhole cover on July 18 and spilling into the Boardman River due to heavy rainfall, the third such instance in two months, is all the proof we need that our stormwater and wastewater management systems are long overdue for a complete renovation. We cannot accept that any time there is a high precipitation event, sewage, automotive fluids and other pollutants will empty almost unimpeded into our waterways. We need a public stormwater utility to fund the infrastructure overhaul necessary to prevent these spills from happening in the future. And we need people to demand such a utility.
Grand Traverse Bay, the Boardman River and Kids Creek are our natural treasures and vital to the well-being of our environment. We must do more to protect them and ask that our leaders do the same.
Evan Dalley
Traverse City
