Voting for Ferguson
We support Dana Ferguson for U.S. House District 1 to replace Jack Bergman. Dana is an authentic Michigander, raised in the U.P. and still in Michigan raising his family.
Dana is committed to a better standard of living for all Michiganders through affordable health care, guaranteed Social Security and better wages.
Dana believes in green infrastructure jobs to boost the economy and humane treatment of all individuals. Please check out Dana’s well thought out policies on his webpage www.fergusonformichigan1.com/ or his Facebook page.
Vote for values. Vote for Dana Aug. 4.
Rick Dahlstrom
Traverse City
