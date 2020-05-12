Economic reopening
Letter to the four GTBOCs Hentschel, Jewett, Clous, LaPointe: You disrespect and dishonor our front line and essential workers and our community when you attempt to undermine our governor’s plan for a careful and safe reopening of our Michigan economy.
To adopt an uninformed and knee-jerk resolution opposing the well-thought out plan drafted by our governor who has been consulting 24/7 with both medical experts and business leaders, is a disservice to Grand Traverse County residents. Your resolution comes at a time when Gov. Whitmer is already well into the process of safely reopening businesses and other activities using a regional plan.
We are still in need of tests and treatment.
We must be patient.
We must care about each other.
Every Life Matters,
Kate Dahlstrom
Member of Indivisible Grand Traverse
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.