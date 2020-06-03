Philpott for Cherryland
The need for a smart electrical strategy for northern Michigan is a must for future generations. Dr. Nicola Philpott can help fill that need if elected to the Cherryland Electric Board of Directors. Her education, prior project experience with solar energy and passion for this issue make her imminently qualified for the position. Cherryland Electric is a valued service provider to our area and needs someone like Dr. Philpott providing guidance to their future operating policies. Cherryland Electric Members, please take the time to go on line and vote for Nicola Philpott as soon as possible.
Rick Dahlstrom
Traverse City
