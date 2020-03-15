Dangerous gun sanctuary
Thank you, Commissioners Wheelock and Hundley who had the common sense to vote against the very dangerous gun sanctuary resolution.
It defies logic how the four Lost Boys deny the common sense of “red flag laws,” laws that prevent shootings that occur every day in the U.S. Shootings related to domestic violence or mental instability, etc. Even the president implores us to take guns away from those mentally unstable.
I suggest you talk to leaders at NAMI in TC. See how many families with loved ones battling mental illness want their family member in possession of a firearm. How about domestic violence victims? Why should their abusers still be entitled to carry a gun? Our children and grandchildren are traumatized by active shooter drills, while guns brandished in public by oftentimes insensitive owners only add to that trauma.
Our law enforcement agencies should not be stymied by angry, mentally unstable gun owners seeking refuge in our county, demanding to keep firearms. That is wrong. Why are you doing this?
Our family owns guns. My husband and son hunt. However, there is a place for common sense in this picture, and you clearly don’t have it. We need commissioners who do.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City
