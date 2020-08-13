Petition drive lacks common sense
Do I want to sign a petition to prevent our governor from extending emergency orders to keep us safe from the spread of COVID, stop home evictions and enact other measures that protect citizens of Michigan? Are you kidding?
No thanks.
Back in May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tried to extend the Michigan state of emergency order under the 1976 act, but our state legislature fought against the extension, which forced her to rely on the 1945 law. Thank goodness. If not for her determination to follow the advice of medical experts, Michiganders and health care workers would be overwhelmed with hospitalizations and deaths by now. Michigan, similar to New York, got hit hard early on and needed significant, sustained procedures to recover. Our governor is leading well in that recovery. But we are not done.
Every day that people ignore safe practices, and spread COVID, is a setback to getting our economy healthy again. We can save lives and help our economy if we all do our part. Distance. Face masks.
Gov. Whitmer is fighting every day to keep Michiganders safe, hospitalizations manageable and everyone working to continue moving Michigan's recovery forward.
That's what I support.
Kate Dahlstrom
Traverse City
