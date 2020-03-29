Emergency medical supplies
I understand that the federal government has huge warehouses full of emergency medical equipment and supplies of all kinds. Why are these supplies not being made available to the states? They hold masks, ventilators, medications, etc. and yet the president is telling states that they have to get their own supplies.
I heard that there are even six of these huge warehouses. What is wrong with the White House that they do not take this helpful action? The locations are being kept secret.
Marcia Curran
Frankfort
