New school, new stadium
Here is a radical idea worthy of consideration. We should really be thinking about replacing the Thirlby Field facility with a new modern football/soccer stadium with adequate parking and outside of the current residential area. An ideal location might be West Middle School or West High School. This would allow the new Montessori school to be built near the current facility, in the neighborhood where most parents would prefer.
Yes, it would cost more money, but this is a sports town with lots of supporters. Donations might even go a good distance toward building a new stadium. I wonder if the school board even considered this possibility.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.