Population ramifications
Richard Robbins Jr. wrote a powerful article in the Northern Express in September. He wrote “The root cause of our issues on earth is overpopulation.” Sadly, no one responded, one way or another. When I was born, there were two billion of us on Earth and the environment was in reasonable balance. Today, we are approaching eight billion and expect to add two billion by around 2050. (Population Reference Bureau)
How can we deal with the climate crisis and build a sustainable global society by adding more than 80 million persons per year to our earth and with a billion or more improving their standards of living, hence using more resources and polluting more?
You have an opportunity to discuss the ramifications of population growth in 2020. The Extended Education Services (EES) of NMC is offering a five-week class on this very subject from Feb. 18 through March 17 from 1-3:30 p.m. each Tuesday. We will explore global and domestic population growth and its influence on resources, food and fresh water access, transportation, trade, jobs, income, health, education, urban vs. rural living, etc. A PRB data sheet is required. Check the winter/spring EES catalog, go online or call 231-995-1700.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
