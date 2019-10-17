Veterans tribute
Much praise to all the persons who made possible the tribute to local veterans held on Oct. 9. Taken by buses to the many Traverse City memorial sites, with a stop at the VFW Post 2780 for snacks and thanks, a special tribute at Veterans Memorial Park complete with honor guard, the student choir from Glenn Loomis School and the grand finale: speeches, special recognition and a fabulous lunch at the U.S. Coast Guard Station by the CG personnel. We all certainly felt appreciated. To all the persons who made this day possible and the folks — including Central Grade School students, who waved as we went by — a huge Thank YOU. CC Hovie, thanks so much for organizing this event for the fourth year in a row. It truly took an "army" of volunteers to make it happen.
Fred Curow
Traverse City
