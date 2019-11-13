Syria pullout
A majority of GOP lawmakers (two-thirds) believe that Trump’s pullout of troops from northern Syria was a huge foreign policy gaffe and a gift to the Russians and Turks. That is why they condemned Trump’s decision in a Resolution recently along with the House Dems. However, Rep. Jack Bergman voted against the resolution, supporting Trump.
Apparently Bergman put his fear of a Trump reprisal over his duty to protect our national security. Bergman, a retired military officer, should have had the commonsense not to support Trump’s reckless Syrian decision.
Rep. Bergman should let go of Trump’s coattails and instead stand up for what’s best for the country.
Celeste Crouch
Glen Arbor
