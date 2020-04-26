Thanks for the tasty takeout
We would like to say kudos to Todd Gokey and staff at Sparky’s Restaurant for very tasty takeout meals. Easter dinner was baked ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole. Wonderful for older folks who have limited cooking abilities. Sometimes written on the takeout covers encouraging words like “you are special” or “you are amazing” — much needed in these troublesome times. Thank you!
Ernest and Dawn Cox
Traverse City
