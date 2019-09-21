Educational restraint
The recent editorials in the Manistee News Advocate concerning the value of college and growing student debt lead to thinking about the direction in which our young people are headed. College may be a good choice, but do they consider the financial consequences? Do they leave college with debt they cannot pay?
Warren, Sanders and the Socialist side of the Democrats prompt that student loan debt is forgiven and college is free for future students. Who pays for it? Where does students’ responsibility and choices enter the arena? Who is responsible for the consequences?
If a student can get into college, they should be smart enough to figure out if the costs of education allow them to pay off loans in a reasonable time. If not, maybe you should consider your options. Should you attend community college and then a four-year college? A number of students like me work part time or full time to save for college. Compare costs of several colleges and consider the least expensive. Have career goals in mind when you attend school to evaluate if job opportunities exist after graduation.
Consider the consequences. Why should taxpayers pay for your lack of planning or self-restraint?
Ron Cowden
Bear Lake
