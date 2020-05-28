Environmental leadership
The Trump EPA has been rolling back federal protection of waterways. Recently, Trump suspended enforcement of environmental rules, and EPA weakened Mercury and Air Toxic Standards. These actions affect 550,000 acres of wetland, 4,200 lakes, 36,000 miles of streams, impacting fishing, tourism, recreation and the health of Michigan families.
Supporting Trump’s actions is First District Congressman Jack Bergman, who has voted 90 percent against environmental protection legislation. In 2018, the Republican-led Michigan legislature passed "No Stricter than Federal Law" sponsored by Triston Cole, a northern Michigan GOP state representative from the 105th District. This law prevents Michigan environmental regulations from being stricter than federal law, limiting the ability to protect our environment from EPA rollbacks.
It’s time to vote for stronger, pro-environmental leadership for northern Michigan. Challenges of climate change are a wake-up call to stop assaulting our environment.
All citizens of Michigan, regardless of political affiliation, should recognize that quality of the Great Lakes and surrounding waterways is a priority. We need leadership at all levels of government working together to ensure Michigan has strong laws and enforcement for a safe, healthy environment for today and future generations.
Donald Cooper
Boyne City
