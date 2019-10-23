Child care thanks
Community support lifts an individual and an organization when it faces its most difficult challenges. Thank you to Faith Reformed Church for lending Angel Care Child Care Inc. a space to temporarily house our child care center located at Old Mission Peninsula School. After a series of unfortunate events at OMPS, our 38 families were without care options. One simple phone call resulted in an amazing show of support. Faith Reformed Church's team found us a perfect spot on their campus. Our child care licensing consultant visited the site twice to advise and confirm that we were modifying the space into a safe environment for our children ages 3 months to 5 years.
It's never difficult to criticize when things go wrong, but this experience was so uplifting and seamless, that I wanted to take a moment to thank our community for all of its support for our organization over the years. Sometimes, it's bold and visible; sometimes, it's behind the scenes. Your compassion has made an impact: our parents and our own employees have been able to continue to work during this time. Thank you from our families, our employees, our board and myself.
Karin Cooney
Traverse City
