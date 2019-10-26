Support for Minervini
Trust is a major factor in all our decisions in relationships, business or politics. We have learned over the years that trust — "assured reliance on the character, ability, strength or truth of someone" — is the bedrock of our support of Christie Minervini. We can trust that Christie will carefully study an issue, listen to opinions and make solid decisions. Please join us in electing her as city commissioner on Nov. 5.
Stephen Constantin
Traverse City
