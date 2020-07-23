Michigan Artists Gallery closing
A light will go out when the fish sculpture comes down.
With the closing of Michigan Artists Gallery on Front Street, a magnet for artists and collectors will leave our region without a special place that helped define our creative Traverse City area.
When the iconic fish is removed from the building, our community will also lose a courageous and visionary woman and her staff who encouraged and challenged people who make art and connected people who enjoyed and purchased artwork. Sue Ann Round sustained diverse world class and regional artists and craftspeople who might have been unknown but for her keen eye and unique gallery space.
I am grateful to Sue Ann Round for providing so many marvelous visual experiences during more than 20 years.
Sheri Constantin
Traverse City
