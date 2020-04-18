Voting and the USPS
There are so many things to be concerned about right now, but I think these are critical.
1) Voting should be easy and accessible to all. Mail-in ballots, at the present time, seems the best answer.
2) We live in a rural area and here the post office is essential. It is a service that all Americans need.
I urge Rep. Bergman, Sen. Peters and Sen. Stabenow to assure that the USPS is funded and does not face a shutdown in June. We have no need to privatize this service to our citizens. There are plenty of delivery services available that are privatized. They are important, but the USPS is essential.
Jeremy Connolly
Northport
