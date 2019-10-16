Millage request explained
Leelanau County voters on Nov. 5 will decide whether to support a millage request (0.256) to fund several early childhood development services, as suggested by a committee of more than 40 stakeholders convened last summer to consider how to support parents in raising children during one of the most important stages of children’s’ lives (ages 0-6).
Data show 90 percent of brain development occurs before kindergarten. Social interactions, play and reading during this time results in improved school-readiness and later life success. The committee noted that parents face many challenges and lack a central support resource. Current health department programs are limited in enrollment and/or encounters. Parenting Communities, Early Head Start and the tribal Family Spirit Program cannot meet the needs of the approximately 1,000 children of Leelanau County families.
The millage will fund staff and other expenses ($684,771 yearly) for guided playgroups, voluntary home visits, information about child development, parenting and health guidelines, accessible to all Leelanau County parents without charge, as well connections to other resources. It will fund additional mental health and dental services ($43,622 yearly). The program is anticipated to be administered by and build on current expertise and programs in the Department of Health.
Barbara A. Conley
Retired physician and member of Benzie-Leelanau County Health Department Board
Northport
