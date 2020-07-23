Supporting McGill-Rizer
Northern Michigan is blessed with natural beauty, but we need investment in infrastructure, jobs, education and recruiting healthcare providers. Michigan’s infrastructure has suffered over several decades of Republican control in the legislature. Michigan’s roads are the worst in the country. Bridges are crumbling. Internet and broadband are insufficient to support business, agriculture and education. Michigan is the only state in the union without a uniform septic code.
Beth McGill-Rizer will work on these and other issues to improve the economy of Benzie, Leelanau, Mason and Manistee counties. Vote for Beth McGill-Rizer for Michigan House of Representatives for the 101st District.
Barbara Conley
Northport
