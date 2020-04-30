Sheriffs and safety
The Leelanau Democrats are grateful that the vast majority of residents comply with COVID-19 restrictions. We regret the unfortunate press release from the four sheriffs of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties on April 15 stating “As Sheriffs of Michigan’s 101st House district…we write today to inform the public of our respective counties of our opposition to some of Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders….As a result, we will not have strict enforcement of these orders.” Understandably alarmed by this position from public servants sworn to uphold the law, the Leelanau County Democratic Party’s press release on April 17 strongly opposed this position, stressing that the current COVID-19 orders save lives. We were heartened to see that late on April 17, in response to community reaction, Sheriff Borkovich’s post on the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Facebook page that he recognizes the danger and does indeed support and will continue to enforce “both President Trump’s and Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.” We agree with the Sheriff that all of us are in this together. The best way to get people back to work is to increase reliable testing for the disease, track and isolate every case, and evaluate every contact for every case.
Barbara Conley and Brigid Hart
Northport
Co-chairs for Leelanau County Democratic Party
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.