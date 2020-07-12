An important milestone
It was 45 years ago this week that Traverse City and the Cherry Festival were transformed forever.
On a beautiful Friday (July 11), President Gerald Ford, Sen. Robert Griffin and Gov. William Milliken led the Cherry Festival parade through the streets of Traverse City with crowds standing nine and 10 deep along the route.
President Ford’s presence raised the city’s profile to new heights and introduced the festival to thousands. Sen. Griffin and Gov. Milliken were Traverse City natives, lending a hometown feel to a national event.
President Ford also played golf at the country club, and visited Interlochen and Mackinac Island that memorable weekend. Longtime residents will never forget the excitement of a presidential visit.
There is no Cherry Festival this year, but it’s an event built on memories. No year created more than 1975.
Joe Conklin
Traverse City
