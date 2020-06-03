Pavilions experience
It was with great interest I read your Sunday coverage on the Pavilions. Each family has a unique experience with the Pavilions and mine couldn’t be more different than the one you cited.
My 94-year-old mother has been a Pavilions resident for 4½ years and she has received extraordinary care each day. The staff has treated her with dignity and respect and quickly informs me if a health or physical situation develops.
That level of care has reached new heights with the current pandemic. With all the horror reported at nursing homes around the world the Pavilions’ record has been exemplary. I am amazed at what the staff has accomplished.
I have not been able to visit my mother for months because of pandemic regulations that I completely understand and support. I have been able to FaceTime with her several times and she looks as healthy as ever.
I can’t thank the Pavilions staff enough for what they have done for my mother. That’s my experience.
Deb Conklin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.