Medical marijuana
"Far out man...." I said as I watched the blue-gray smoke leaving my lungs. At 17 I was experimenting with the new phenomenon called "grass." Later that night I would devour all the Wheaties in the house, much to the others’ amusement.
I tired of the need to hide and the game of "catch" being played by the cops. Alcohol was far easier to deal with. Not once did I consider the fact that grass could have positive health benefits.
The September AARP bulletin will take you to the heart of this matter. You will learn that while there are blends to get you high, there are also blends the medical community has found that treat such things as pain, seizures, MS and a host of other disorders. And you can eat it and not smoke.
Stunningly, 58 percent of doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe it is a legitimate medical therapy today. There is no doubt this is trending upward.
The choice is yours, of course, but reading this in-depth article is far more than mild entertainment. What was once "far out" may be an addition to health care that is "nearby."
Coleman W. Cole
Traverse City
