The senators will take an oath to create "an impartial trial." But already the foreman of the jury (Mitch McConnell) says he will collaborate with the defendant (Trump) and Sen. Lindsey Graham on the jury laughs and says he refuses to be impartial or pay attention to the evidence.
What kind of mockery of our democracy and the Constitution is this? Impeachment is a serious process. What are we paying these senators for if they violate and mock their oaths?
Priscilla Cogan
Upton, Massachusetts
Leland summer resident
