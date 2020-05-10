Wearing the mask
I was in a local store today and witnessed several customers entering the store without a mask on.. I asked the clerk if they were allowing this to happen, I was told “We can’t afford to lose the business." How sad.
As an ER nurse, who just returned from another state, having worked with COVID-19 patients for the past two months, I am saddened and a bit outraged by this answer. A simple thing like a mask is not too much to ask for keeping you safe and me safe, etc. I have been self-quarantined for over two weeks. I was tested the day before I returned home. It wasn’t much to do to protect my family or those around me.
I do feel our governor, although she is making an effort, ordered a reasonable thing to wear masks. I believe her choice to making masks mandatory is a simple thing we can do. This is our only way of returning to some normality here in Michigan.
So please think about others as well as yourself. Wear the darn mask so we can re-open or state as fast as possible.
Joan Cloutier
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.