Based on my experience, the next drain commissioner must have integrity. If the public cannot believe what you say, then you will have no support for the programs you want to promote.
Another trait is objectivity. You cannot become too entrenched in any one group — whether it’s political, environmental or otherwise. This person must have a vision for the future in regards to the overall protection of our water resources.
I have held back endorsing someone in this race, but it is time for me to support the only one I feel meets all of these criteria: Kevin McElyea.
Ron Clous
Grand Traverse County commissioner
Grawn
