A recent letter from a Rapid City resident caused me to think about where we get our information during this unusual and threatening period. Regardless of political leanings we should rely on intelligent, experienced and well-informed leaders who decide using science-based health information, verified statistics and acknowledge what they don't know so as to seek help from others who do.
Gov. Cuomo of New York is an articulate, intelligent and experienced leader. His state bears the brunt of this virus, and what happens there is reflected in Detroit, Chicago, other major cities. We can learn from what is happening on the East Coast.
Dr. Anthony Fauci understands the science and has vast knowledge of how best to treat the pandemic. I look to Gov. Whitmer and advisers in Michigan because that's where I live. I pay attention to the actions of the Washington politicians because their decisions have implications for us all, but I pay little attention to what they say because many don’t acknowledge science-based information and are more concerned with their own well-being and re-election.
We need guidance from leaders who are capable and well-informed instead of listening to them because they belong to a specific political party.
Dorothy Clore
Alden
