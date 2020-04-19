What's the plan?
Seventy-five percent of the deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan are seniors, age 65 and older. Half of the dead are 74 years and older. Seniors age 65 and older are 32 percent of the recorded cases. Seniors are only 17 percent of Michigan’s population. (Data through the morning of April 12.)
This disease is a killer of senior citizens, more than any other group. As politicians and pundits clamor to restart of the economy, I want to know your plans to keep the senior citizens alive. What are your plans to keep us healthy and out of the hospitals, so those resources can be devoted to the re-employed workers, medical staff and first responders? So far, I have heard nothing.
Bud Cline
Traverse City
Commented
