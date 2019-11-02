Carruthers, Putman, Mair
Vote for Jim Carruthers, Roger Putman and Tom Mair — Traverse City candidates who will protect the current tourist home ordinance and our neighborhoods. Other candidates have either organized or supported the group "Traverse City for Airbnb/VRBO." They advocate changing the ordinance to include "unhosted" (owners not residing onsite) in short-term rentals.
"Our Neighbors"... a revolving door of strangers, lucrative businesses in residential neighborhoods that will impact availability for affordable housing, family homes and our schools.
Vote for Carruthers, Putman and Mair. They're real "neighbors" who'll protect our neighborhoods and represent the common good, not special interests.
Janice Cleland
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.