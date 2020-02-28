In praise of nursing care
Enough cannot be said about the exceptional, caring and professional nursing care associated with the Traverse Heart and Vascular, a service of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. I was hospitalized in September 2019 and again in January 2020 as a result of triple bypass open heart surgery. Each time, I occupied a bed on the second floor of the hospital where I received nursing care from some of the best critical care nurses in the world.
I would like to express my deepest appreciation to nurses Erin, Tom, Sara, Becky, Kelly and Tess for making my stay as pleasant as possible given the seriousness of my operation. As I expressed to you on my release day, if I had the power you all would be receiving a pay raise or a healthy bonus. Hopefully, someone in human resources will read my comments and process the necessary paperwork to make it happen. God bless you and all the health professionals serving our community.
Ben Clayton
Traverse City
