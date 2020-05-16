Subscriptions
I am writing the Traverse City Record-Eagle to which I continued to subscribe after moving to Cadillac in 2005 and the Cadillac News to which I’ve subscribed while living Cadillac. We all know so many things in our lives have changed significantly the past several weeks, including our daily newspapers. The Record-Eagle announced recently that it’s suspending production of Monday and Tuesday editions for home delivery. The Cadillac News has been considerably reduced in size.
Does this make me want to cancel my subscriptions? Absolutely not. I strongly believe it’s very important to have newspapers continue to be a source of information, from the local through international levels, in addition to broadcast and online news sources to which some don’t have access. We’re all looking for ways to do something positive during this difficult time and supporting our local newspapers by continuing my subscriptions is something I can do. Maybe you can, too.
Mary Brooke Clark
Cadillac
