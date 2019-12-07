Lying under oath
The forum from Nov. 24, 2019, by Mr. Smith leaves out a critical piece of information in his comparison of impeachment proceedings of President Trump and former President Clinton. This oversight certainly favors Mr. Clinton. First, let me say I am in no way trying to defend President Trump; proceeds and let the chips fall where they may.
The proposition that Mr. Clinton’s “obstructing justice to cover up a private sexual affair” hardly constitutes a high crime and/or misdemeanor leaves out a very important fact. The obstruction of justice included lying under oath to a grand jury, which I would submit does fall under the auspices of “High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” An ordinary citizen committed such an act would surely be facing criminal prosecution.
Frank Christie
Traverse City
