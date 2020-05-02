Love they neighbor
We have been doing everything to keep our family safe from the coronavirus. I feel threatened by those who are ready to give up on the very thing that has kept us safe, staying at home and following CDC guidelines. You may have no symptoms, but infect 50 others. COVID-19 is contagious and deadly, not political. There is no cure.
Trump is anxious to “liberate quickly” so the stock market can make more money for him and his donors. Trump encourages his followers to protest. These same people say they’re “pro-life” (apparently for the unborn, not the living). Actions speak louder than words.
More than 60,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in two months, each a precious loved one. Experts say we need testing to learn who has the virus and who doesn’t so life can return to normal. Trump refused tests from the WHO. Trump said there are enough tests for everybody. Not true. He says he alone has the authority, but doesn’t accept responsibility. He doesn’t need plans, he flies by the seat of his pants. "Don’t pay attention to what Trump says, look at what he does.”
To get through this pandemic: Be kind! Love Thy Neighbor! Stay safe!
Beverly Christensen
Cedar
